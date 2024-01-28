Father of murdered IDF soldier says Hamas terrorists tried to sell his son’s head for $10,000

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The father of a deceased Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier revealed that Hamas terrorists had tried to sell his son’s head for $10,000.

“That is just insane barbarism,” David Tahar said in an interviewwith Channel 14. He had tried for months to find his son’s head after the IDF recovered his body following the Oct. 7 attack, saying, “A father needs to know everything about his children.”

“From a CT scan I received recently, his whole body is full of shrapnel, and unfortunately the body of Adir was also abused after he was killed,” his father claimed.

David Tahar told Fox News Digital that the terrorists killed his son, Cpl. Adir Tahar, 19, with an anti-tank missile after he helped save some of his comrades. The attack devastated the Golani Brigade unit that his son served in, and the terrorists then decapitated Adir Tahar.

David Tahar claimed that evidence showed the terrorists shot at Adir Tahar’s body with their guns after he died. The IDF only managed to identify Adir Tahar’s body thanks to his identity tags, DNA testing and personal items in his pockets, The Times of Israel reported.

David’s father said that “on Tuesday night, I saw Adir before I buried him, I received his casket and I opened it and there, I saw that he was missing his head.”

He described the horrifying moment as “one of the most difficult moments a man can experience is seeing his son lying down, dead, especially when he is lying down without a head. It is one of the more horrifying feelings in the world,” he told Fox News Digital.

Reports say the fate of Adir Tahar’s head was finally resolved after Israeli forces learned from two captured Hamas terrorists that they had tried to sell an IDF soldier’s head and gave details as to where the forces could find it.

An elite unit deployed to central Gaza found the head in a bag inside a freezer in Palestine Square, according to Israeli outlet i24. DNA and dental records identified it as Adir Tahar’s head, and it was returned to Israel.

David Tahar told Fox News Digital about his son. “Amir was a very, very smart boy, a humble boy, a very talented boy, a loved boy, a boy who tried to create unity between his friends, between his family members. Adir was the third of four kids, a really special kid: a kid who tried to bring only good into the world… Adir was a kid who cared for others. He would always care for his friends. He was very proud to be in Golani.” The Golani Brigade is one of the most famous units of the IDF.

Amir’s father says he has established a way to keep his son’s memory alive through the Jerusalem Great Synagogue Emergency Israel Campaign.

The IDF confirmed Adir’s death but was not able to confirm the attempts to sell the head for $10,000.

David Adir warned that the world needs to wake up to what Israel is dealing with today, or other countries could experience a similar fate at the hands of “barbarians.” “The world better wake up and uproot… those who hate life and sanctify death.”

The atrocities Hamas terrorists committed remain largely unobserved by the mainstream media, with Telegram flooded by videos of the violence from Oct. 7 as well as a compilation of the footage shown to select audiences, including journalists and politicians around the world.