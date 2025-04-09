Florida men charged in ‘truly heinous’ global child porn ring involving over 1M files

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and representatives from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have arrested seven Florida residents in an ongoing international child sexual abuse material (CSAM) crime ring investigation.

Officials say the men purchased the material through ads on TikTok and that the ringleader is believed to be in Turkey.

One undercover agent working the case was able to purchase 6.7 terabytes of child pornography, comprising roughly 1.2 million videos and pictures, according to Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell.

“It’s disgusting that child sexual abuse material is advertised in plain view on apps such as TikTok, and we will continue fighting to get these major social media companies to do their part in shutting down the spread of this material. I’m grateful for our FDLE partners who uncovered this deviant network and highlighted their sickening actions. Our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure these disgusting criminals face justice,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The alleged ringleader is in Turkey, according to Florida’s attorney general. A warrant is out for his arrest, and investigators are working to extradite him to Florida.

“The arrests of these predators are just the beginning. Every image of child abuse leaves a lasting scar on an innocent life, and we will aggressively prosecute these heinous crimes,” said Uthmeier.

The investigation started in July 2024 after an FDLE agent doing a proactive criminal review of a website known to advertise child sexual abuse discovered someone selling content.

Upon identifying the user, the detectives initiated a full investigation and uncovered multiple listings from the same seller. They were able to have the website down within a week.

The suspect, Krunalkumar Modi, 39, of New Jersey, was arrested on July 31, and charged with 100 counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child, five counts of out-of-state transmission of child sexual abuse material, five counts of distribution of obscene material, and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The agents were also able to uncover that Modi was part of a larger distribution ring lead by “John De Vil.”

“John De Vil” has been officially identified as Mehmet Bozuyuk, who currently resides in Adana, Turkey. Bozuyuk has several stolen identities and has used them in order to sell and distribute CSAM globally through money mules like Modi, and Ximena Maqueda, an Oregon resident, according to a statement released by FDLE.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of seven CSAM ring “customers” residing in Florida. The “customers” are currently charged with conspiracy to commit RICO, purchase of child sexual abuse material and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Brett Ryan Moore, 40, of Orange City

Brett Allen Snodderly, 46, of Clearwater

Frankie Pineiro Jr., 27, of Groveland

Michael Andrew Warden, 31, of Kissimmee

Jacob Ross Conly, 24, of Fern Park

Kody Vance Jordan-Muti, 30, of Palm Bay

Israel Cole Thompson, 32, of Lakeland

Arrest warrants are also active for:

Ximena Del Real Maqueda of Portland, Oregon, for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Mehmet Bozuyuk of Adana, Turkey, for racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, money laundering, promotion of sexual performance by a child, selling child sexual abuse material, of out-of-state transmission of child sexual abuse material by electronic device, distribution of obscene material and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Officials are asking that people go to the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.