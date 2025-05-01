Former ambassador says Ukraine victory is key to countering China, Russia

Former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) James Gilmore is urging the Trump administration to repurpose funds cut from USAID to counter the growing global influence of China and Russia.

Gilmore agrees with President Donald Trump that making cuts to foreign funding requires a “scalpel, not a hatchet,” but asserts that more can be done to strategically reform foreign aid.

“The decisions we make today will create the world of tomorrow. If we start by abandoning foreign assistance, that new world will be run by China and our adversaries,” Gilmore told Fox News Digital. “Now more than ever, the U.S. needs to build up our military and national security strength while deploying a robust ‘soft’ power strategy and political initiative to counter China and Russia’s growing global influence.”

However, Gilmore stressed in a recent op-ed that “every dollar” of foreign aid must make America safer and stronger, and align with U.S. national strategy. He views aid spent in this way as an investment.

Additionally, Gilmore told Fox News Digital that he is concerned about rising isolationism among Republicans, especially as America’s adversaries use soft-power tactics to spread their influence.

“When America pulls back from global leadership, instability blooms, and our enemies take advantage,” Gilmore warned in his op-ed, adding that in the absence of American leadership “weak states become breeding grounds for terrorism and drug cartels.”

Both China and Russia have invested in economic development efforts in recent years, particularly in Africa. The continent took a major hit when several USAID programs, including those aimed at combating hunger and disease, were shut down.

In February 2024, Russia claimed to have sent more than 220,000 tons of free grain to six African nations, according to Reuters.

A few months later, in November 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Africa his country’s “total support” in fighting terrorism and extremism, the BBC reported.

China has also made major investments in economic development across the globe. According to a 2024 report from the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, China has increased its development spending by 525% over the last 15 years.

In September 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $51 billion in funding over the course of three years, Reuters reported.

Gilmore told Fox News Digital that the key to countering Chinese and Russian aggression is victory in Ukraine. He views the ongoing war as a “pivot to the future,” and said the U.S. cannot let Russia win.

“Ukraine is on the frontline of a new global war between democracies and authoritarian regimes that is being waged with both military and soft power,” Gilmore told Fox News Digital.

“If Ukraine is conquered by force, Putin will continue his long-term goal of reassembling the Russian empire, and compromising the safety, independence and of Europe, and challenge Europe’s friendship with the U.S. A defeat of Ukraine will require more investment of resources to defend our allies.”