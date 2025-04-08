Former British PM Boris Johnson attacked by ostrich at Texas park: ‘Oh, f****** hell!’

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attacked by a different kind of opponent while on a family trip to a safari park in Texas, according to reports.

Johnson is used to being attacked verbally by journalists and rival politicians, but he received a different kind of barb from a surprising assailant, an ostrich that stretched seven feet tall with four-inch claws.

Johnson’s wife Carrie posted a video of the incident on Instagram, which showed the former leader in a car with his family.

The footage shows Johnson sticking his hand out of the car and appearing to call the ostrich over as one of his three children leans toward the window. The animal is seen sticking its neck into the car before biting Johnson, possibly on the hand.

“Christ!” the one-time Tory leader said. “Oh, f****** hell!”

Johnson’s children can be heard laughing.

“Too funny not to share,” Carrie Johnson wrote of the video.

Viewers seemed to be amused.

“Boris’s reaction is sooooo British,” one commenter wrote.

Johnson has remained mostly out of the public eye since his resignation as prime minister in 2022 following a series of controversies.