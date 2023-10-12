Former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal urges Muslims, globally, to protest Israel and join the fight

The former leader of Hamas, Khaled Meshaal, called for Muslims across the globe to head to the squares and streets this Friday and protest in support of Palestinians and for neighboring countries to join the battle against Israel.

In a recorded statement sent to Reuters, Meshaal is heard saying, “[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday.”

Meshaal is currently based in Qatar and heads Hamas’s diaspora office.

In his statement, he told Muslims the people and government officials in Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan have a responsibility to support Palestinians, as the vast majority of Palestinian refugees call Jordan and Lebanon home.

“Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan…This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,” he said.

Meshaal rallied the Muslim world after Israel said it would increase its ground offensive following an attack by Hamas.

Israeli forces had already struck over 200 targets in Gaza city the night before, using fighter jets.

The health ministry in Gaza has claimed over 5,000 people were injured, and 950 people were killed during the attacks.

“To all scholars who teach jihad… to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories),” Meshaal said.

