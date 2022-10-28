Former UN worker given 15 years in prison for 13 rapes, confronted by victims in court: ‘Your story ends here’

A former United Nations employee who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting nine women was sentenced in New York City to 15 years in prison this week as his victims spoke out in court and blasted him for the crimes.

Karim Elkorany, 39, was given the maximum plea deal sentence of 15 years in prison by United States District Judge Naomi Buchwald shortly after nine of the former United Nations employee’s thirteen rape victims spoke out on the crimes in court, New York Post reported.

“His crime destroyed my life, and I’ve spent the last six years trying to rebuild it, piece by painstaking piece,” the first woman, identified as “victim 1” told the court.

“There is no part of me that has gone untouched,” victim 1 added, occasionally wiping tears from her eyes. “The trauma I experienced as a result of the assault spread like a cancer into every corner of my life, and I am still discovering areas it infected.”

“Your story ends here today, Karim,” another victim told Karim in court. “You are, and forever will be, known as a predator and a rapist. The women you victimized are some of the most talented and strongest women I know.”

Elkorany, a former communications specialist and a UNICEF worker with the United Nations, admitted to drugging 20 victims and sexually assaulting thirteen of them between 2005 and 2016 in Iraq, Egypt and the United States, according to a statement from Southern District of New York.

“Karim Elkorany perpetrated monstrous acts against multiple women over nearly two decades,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “At today’s proceeding, Elkorany was held accountable by the Court and also by his victims, a number of whom confronted him with powerful statements about the grievous harm he caused through his horrific conduct. We express deep gratitude to all of the victims for their bravery in coming forward and remain committed to doing all we can to bring perpetrators like Elkorany to justice.”

Elkorany, of West Orange, New Jersey, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution that will be determined at a later date.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, United Nations Spokesperson St?phane Dujarric said the organization “welcomes the efforts of the United States authorities in ensuring that Mr. Karim ElKorany is held to account for his criminal conduct.”

“Given that the United Nations does not have prosecutorial authority, we rely on the actions of Member States and we cooperate with them to ensure that United Nations personnel who engage in criminal conduct are held accountable, in particular with respect to criminal allegations relating to sexual exploitation and abuse,” Dujarric said. “This particularly egregious case is an example of the cooperation that is needed between Member States and the United Nations to ensure criminal accountability.”

Dujarric added that the U.N. received reports from two women in December 2016 regarding Elkorany and placed him on administrative leave after an initial investigation. The United Nations alerted U.S. authorities to the alleged crimes in early 2017, Dujarric said.