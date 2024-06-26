Four men arrested after trespassing at UK prime minister’s constituency home

Four men from various parts of the United Kingdom were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly trespassing on the grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home in North Yorkshire.

The North Yorkshire Police said officers arrested the four men “within one minute of them entering the grounds” of Kirby Sigston Manor, which is just east of Northallerton, and roughly four hours north of London.

The men were apprehended at about 12:40 p.m., then escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespassing.

Police identified the men as a 52-year-old from London, a 43-year-old from Bolton, a 21-year-old from Manchester and a 20-year-old from Chichester.

All four men remain in police custody for questioning, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Sunak took office on Oct. 25, 2022, succeeding the historically brief tenure of Liz Truss, who departed Downing Street after just 44 days in power, and the tumultuous and chaotic tenure of Boris Johnson.

The protest group, Youth Demand, released a video on social media of a young man treading into a lake on the prime minister’s property and defecating.

The group posted that the leftover matter was “a parting gift” to the prime minister and his political party, the Tories.

Youth Demand said in a press release that “Sunak and his colleagues” do not represent them, adding the political system in the U.K. is “in the toilet.”

Sunak condemned the group earlier this year after it staged a protest outside of Labor leader Keir Starmer, according to the publication, Your Local Guardian.

This is not the first time protesters have targeted Sunak.

Last August, Greenpeace climate activists covered Sunak’s home in black cloth to protest his oil policy.

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report.