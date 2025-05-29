Franklin Graham meets with Zelenskyy in Berlin, offers prayer as Russia-Ukraine war escalates

Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, met Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

During their meeting, Graham offered prayers for Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, seeking divine guidance for a path to peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“Today I had the privilege to meet with President Zelenskyy and have prayer with him,” Graham shared on social media. “I prayed for President Putin, I prayed for him [Zelenskyy], and I prayed for President Trump — that God would give them wisdom and that God would give them a path forward for peace.”

The meeting coincided with the European Congress on Evangelism, where Graham addressed over 1,000 Christian leaders from 55 countries.

He emphasized the complexities of the war, stating, “These are very difficult, and I believe only God can solve this.”

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Samaritan’s Purse, including support for Ukrainian children, displaced individuals and medical institutions.

“We are very grateful for the strong support from the American people, the White House and President Trump,” Zelenskyy said. “Thank you for your prayers and for helping people.”

The meeting took place against a backdrop of intensified Russian military action in Ukraine.

Recent reports indicate escalating Russian air and ground assaults, with increased use of drones by both sides. Germany has announced plans to assist Ukraine in producing long-range missiles, marking a significant deepening of support for Ukraine’s defense industry.

Zelenskyy has proposed a trilateral summit involving Trump and Putin to negotiate an end to the hostilities.

Graham’s visit coincided with the European Congress on Evangelism being held in Berlin for the first time in 25 years.

From Ukraine to the U.K. and Sweden to Spain, over 1,000 pastors and ministry leaders from across Europe have come to the city where Billy Graham once preached to declare that they are “unashamed of the Gospel,” echoing the words of Romans 1:16.

“There hasn’t been a gathering of this kind since the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s congress in Amsterdam in 2000,” Graham said. “What a moment for Europe, and what a time to boldly proclaim Christ.”

The congress marks a return to the roots of BGEA’s global evangelistic mission.

In 1966, Billy Graham held the first World Congress on Evangelism in Berlin, declaring the city a platform to reach the world with the message of salvation.

More than 20 speakers from 13 nations are contributing to the 2025 congress, with worship led by Grammy winner Michael W. Smith, Charity Gayle and top Christian artists from across Europe. The event is being translated in 10 languages.

Marc Van de Wouwer, a Belgian evangelist and retired federal investigator, reflected on his experience at the 2000 Amsterdam congress.

“At the time, there were very few evangelists in Belgium,” he said. “That event reignited my passion, and now I’m coming back to help invest in the next generation.”