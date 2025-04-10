Franklin Graham praises Trump admin’s response to deadly Burma earthquake: ‘Very generous’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

As Burma, also known as Myanmar, struggles in the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake, Reverend Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, praised the swift cooperation of the Burmese government and shared his confidence in a generous U.S. response under President Donald J. Trump.

“America has always been generous,” Graham told Fox News Digital.

“President Trump is not against aid. He supports aid, but he does not support waste,” Graham continued. “And that’s what’s happened in some of these cases in the past—our government has wasted too much money. But I think the president will be very generous.”

Graham also reflected on the president’s personal trials. “I believe God saved his life,” he said, referencing the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa. “And the president believes that—he says that. So we need to pray for him. There are many people that would like to see harm come to him. So we just need to pray for God’s continued protection and hand on President Trump.”

Samaritan’s Purse has already begun surgical operations in Naypyidaw, the capital city of Burma, which lies between Yangon and Mandalay and is among the areas most severely impacted. The organization is operating out of a soccer stadium provided by the Burmese government, which has also granted full cooperation, including visa approvals and facility access.

Graham reported that Samaritan’s Purse initially deployed 60 beds and two operating theaters. The government contributed an additional 24 beds via medical container units, known as connexes, including one operating room. “So it was 84 beds and three operating theaters,” Graham explained. “The rest of the hospital arrives tomorrow… we should be fully operational by the day after tomorrow.”

According to the organization’s official press release, Samaritan’s Purse is establishing a full-scale emergency field hospital equipped with an emergency room, laboratory, pharmacy, critical care unit, and two permanent operating rooms. Nearly 100 earthquake victims were already waiting for surgery when the team arrived.

Graham emphasized urgency: “Speed is critical after a deadly earthquake like the one that rocked Myanmar,” he said. “We praise God that we are already able to provide surgery even while we are still building the full field hospital.”

One of the first patients treated was a woman who shielded her son during a building collapse. “She covered her son’s body with her body to protect him,” Graham shared. “She had problems with her spine. They had to operate on her, and she’s recovering—she’s doing well.”

With over 3,500 confirmed deaths and thousands more injured or missing, the humanitarian need is immense. “People are lined up to come in, there’s just no help up there,” Graham said. “This is a very poor, very desperate part of the world… It’s going to take years for them to build back. If they can build back, I don’t know.”

Samaritan’s Purse sent more than 104 tons of critical supplies, including six water filtration systems, hygiene kits, emergency shelter material, and solar lights, aboard a 747-cargo plane from Greenville, South Carolina. They currently have more than 80 Disaster Assistance Response Team members in-country, with more arriving soon.

The organization’s logistics capacity played a vital role. “We keep all of this in stock,” Graham said. “We have warehouses here in North Carolina… So it’s just a matter of loading the boxes on the plane and going.” He noted that the hospital will need to be resupplied regularly: “About every 10 days we’ll have a plane leaving Greensboro for Myanmar.”

Temperatures in the region are exceeding 110°F with high humidity. The team lives in tents and works in austere conditions. “We provide our own accommodations. We have our own water, we have our electricity, we’re self-contained, but it’s a tough assignment,” Graham said.

Still, the team remains committed. “They’re holding clinics during the day, operating during the night… But our team is motivated. They are excited for the opportunity to serve the people of Myanmar and to do it in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Samaritan’s Purse has worked in Burma before, responding to Cyclone Nargis in 2008 and maintaining a country office from 2017 to 2022.

“We need prayer, number one,” said Graham. “And of course, we always need financial help. This is a very long way from home.”

“We want every patient to know that God loves them and they are not alone. Please pray for everyone affected and for our Disaster Assistance Response Team as they serve those who are hurting in Jesus’ Name,” Graham added.

Samaritan’s Purse is a Christian humanitarian organization led by Rev. Franklin Graham, based in Boone, North Carolina. Known for rapid disaster response, it provides emergency medical care, shelter, clean water, and critical supplies in crisis zones around the world.

Operating in over 100 countries, the organization brings physical relief and spiritual hope, serving those in need in the name of Jesus Christ.

For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.