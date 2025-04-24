French student arrested after stabbing attack leaves 1 dead, 3 injured at private Catholic school
French police arrested a student Thursday after he allegedly killed another student and injured three others in a stabbing attack at his private Catholic school.
The 15-year-old attacker was overpowered by teachers at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School in Nantes before police arrived, a law enforcement spokesperson told Reuters.
“A knife attack took place this afternoon at a private school in Nantes,” Education Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on X. “I am going there with [Interior Minister] Bruno Retailleau to express my solidarity with the victims and my support for the educational community.”
The student stabbed four students with a knife during a lunch break, according to the Associated Press.
Police told Reuters that there was nothing to indicate a terrorist motive.
Students at the school told French media at the scene that they had received an email from the assailant earlier in the day with unspecified grievances.
The attacker was dressed in all black clothing and wore a helmet and balaclava, Reuters also reported, citing local newspaper Ouest France.
Photos taken near the school showed a heavy security presence Thursday.
