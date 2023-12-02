Funeral held for Indi Gregory, infant forced off life support in UK: ‘True warrior’

Indi Gregory, the infant in the United Kingdom who was forced off life support despite international efforts to move her to a Roman hospital, has been laid to rest.

The child, who suffered from a severe mitochondrial disease, was removed from life support by the English courts last month.

The late child’s funeral took place on Friday at St. Barnabus Catholic Cathedral in Nottingham and was attended by more than 100 mourners close to the family.

“She didn’t only have to battle against her health problems, she had to battle against a system that makes it almost impossible to win,” said Canon Paul Newman, who read a eulogy on behalf of father Dean Gregory.

He continued, “Yet, it was her weakest point, her health problems, that distinguished Indi as a true warrior.”

Indi was granted Italian citizenship by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government in a bid to transport her to Italy and out of the jurisdiction of the National Health Service and English courts.

However, the British government refused to allow Indi to continue living on life support abroad — despite the Vatican’s offer to transfer the infant to Bambino Gesù hospital with Italian cooperation.

Justice Robert Peel ruled on November 8 that the infant was to be removed from her life-supporting ventilator against the parents’ wishes. An appeal in the case was denied.

Senior judges Lord Justice Peter Jackson, Lady Justice Eleanor King and Lord Justice Andrew Moylan refused the Gregorys’ appeal, ruling that the Italian government and the Vatican were “wholly misconceived” in attempting to transfer the ill infant into their custody.

Pope Francis sent a message of mourning and support to Indi’s parents on the day of the funeral.

“Entrusting Indi into the tender and loving hands of our Heavenly Father, His Holiness joins those gathered for her funeral in thanking Almighty God for the gift of her all-too-short life,” the message, signed by the Vatican Secretary of State, read.

It continued, “He likewise prays that the Lord Jesus, who said to His disciples, ‘Let the little children come to me . . . for it is to such as these that the Kingdom of Heaven belongs’ (Mt 19:14), will grant abiding comfort, strength, and peace to you all.”

Dean Gregory wrote that he hopes the story of his daughter’s tragic death will inspire others and be remembered for her struggles.

“I have now reached the conclusion that this was indeed Indi’s destiny . . . but now this chapter of Indi’s destiny is over,” Dean Gregory’s eulogy read.

The grieving father added, “Her legacy, however, has only just begun. I wanted to make sure Indi would be remembered forever and she will live on in our hearts and through our voices.”