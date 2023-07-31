Georgia woman, her lover arrested in Bahamas for alleged plot to kill her ex-Auburn football player husband

A Georgia woman, her lover and another man were arrested in the Bahamas for an alleged plot to kill her estranged husband, former Auburn University football player Robert Shiver, according to a Friday report.

Bahamian prosecutors named Lindsay Shiver, 36, her alleged lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold, 29, in the alleged plot to kill Shiver’s husband.

Per the Bahamas Court News, police officers uncovered a plot to kill the former Auburn player while investigating a break-in at Grabbers Bar and Grill restaurant on Great Guana Cay.

Investigators came across WhatsApp messages that detailed the alleged assassination plan while searching the suspects’ phones, according to the outlet.

TENNESSEE MAN WHO PLOTTED WITH TEXAS LOVER TO KILL HUSBAND AFTER SHE LIED ABOUT ABUSE SENTENCED TO 62 YEARS

Shiver, Bethel and Newbold appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Friday. They are due back in court on Oct. 5.

COUPLE ALLEGEDLY BURNED MARINE EX-HUSBAND’S BODY IN ‘SOPHISTICATED’ MURDER PLOT

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, a Georgia newspaper, Shiver met her alleged lover near the house she owned with Robert Shiver, who is reported to have filed for divorce after finding out about the alleged affair.

It was not immediately clear if the defendants have retained attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Robert Shiver played for Auburn as a deep snapper between 2006 and 2008.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Shiver shared her thoughts on the key to a “perfect marriage.”

APP USERS CLICK HERE

“The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other,” reads a caption alongside a photo of her 2007 wedding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS

“So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe,” she wrote. “Cheers to many more.”