German authorities charge 3 teens with homeless man’s fatal beating, filming attack

Three teenagers were arrested as suspects in the killing in Germany of a homeless man, which one of them apparently filmed, authorities said Friday.

A passer-by found the victim’s body on Thursday in a meadow in Horn-Bad Meinberg, a town in a rural region of western Germany. On Friday, police and prosecutors said in a statement that a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-olds were arrested as suspects.

They said that the suspects and the man appeared to have met by chance and that they had a video of the crime, which they believe was filmed and circulated by one of the suspects.

Prosecutor Alexander Goerlitz told German news agency dpa that the two elder suspects had admitted to using violence against the man.