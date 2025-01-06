German Christmas market attack victim dies at hospital weeks later, increasing death toll to 6

The death toll in last month’s attack at a German Christmas market now sits at six after a woman was unable to recover from her injuries.

The victim, who was only identified as a 52-year-old woman, died at a hospital on Monday from injuries she sustained during the Dec. 20 attack, according to The Associated Press.

She was one of hundreds injured when a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor drove a vehicle through a crowded holiday market in Magdeburg. He was arrested immediately after the attack.

Five people were killed at the scene, and some of the injured were hospitalized in critical condition.

The other victims killed include a 9-year-old boy and four women aged 45, 52, 67 and 75.

Limited details have been released following the attack and the suspect has not been named, but it was previously reported that he arrived in Germany in 2006 and was a permanent resident of the country.

While the attack was initially described as a suspected act of terrorism, The Associated Press reports that the suspect “doesn’t fit the usual profile of perpetrators of extremist attacks.”

He allegedly described himself as an ex-Muslim and criticized Islam while showing support on social media for the far right.

“The Magdeburg perpetrator had repeatedly attracted attention by threatening crimes. There were also warnings about him but, according to what is known so far, his political statements were so confused that none of the security authorities’ patterns fitted him,” German Justice Minister Volker Wissing said to the Funke newspaper group last month, via The AP.

In the days following the attack, mourners placed mounds of flowers, stuffed animals, candles and other trinkets near the site of the market in remembrance of the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.