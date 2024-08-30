German terror attack suspect identified as a Syrian refugee, chancellor vows to implement strict immigration

Authorities identified a 26-year-old man as responsible in the deadly stabbing spree at a festival in Solingen, Germany, last week that left three people dead and wounded eight others as a Syrian national with possible links to the Islamic State.

Federal prosecutors in Germany identified the suspect as Issa Al H., omitting his family name because of German privacy laws.

The Islamic State previously claimed responsibility, saying that the attacker targeted Christians who carried out the attack “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

The Islamic State group described the man who carried out the attack as a “soldier of the Islamic State” in a statement on its Telegram account.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, said that Issa Al H. was living at a home for refugees in Solinger prior to the attack.

Der Spiegel magazine, citing unidentified security sources, said that the suspect had moved to Germany late in 2022, and sought asylum.

Following the fatal Aug. 23 knife attack, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for stricter immigration laws and an increase in deportations.

“We will have to do everything we can to ensure that those who cannot and are not allowed to stay in Germany are repatriated and deported,” Scholz said while visiting the sight where the stabbing happened.

“This was terrorism, terrorism against us all,” he said.

The victims were in front of a stage enjoying a live music band playing to mark the town’s 650-year anniversary when the attack occurred at around 9:35 p.m. local time on Aug. 23.

The three people who died were two men aged 67 and 56, and a 56-year-old woman, authorities said. Police said the attacker appeared to have deliberately aimed for his victims’ throats.

Police cordoned off the square following and passers-by placed candles and flowers outside the barriers.

In a translated social media post immediately following the attack, Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach said that they are in “shock” following the attack.

“Tonight we are all in Solingen in shock, fright and great sadness,” he wrote. “We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together, and now we have to mourn the dead and injured. Breaks my heart that there was an assassination attack on our town.”

Fatal stabbings and shootings are relatively uncommon in Germany. The government said earlier this month it wanted to toughen rules on knives that can be carried in public.

In May, an Afghan migrant went on a stabbing spree in Mannheim, which is located in the southwest of Germany, where he wounded an anti-Islam activist and several others, including a police officer who died. Days later, a member of the German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) was stabbed in the city while canvassing for election.

The violence comes ahead of three state elections next month in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg, in which the anti-mass immigration right wing party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has a chance of winning.

Though the motive and identity of the assailant were not known, a top AfD candidate for one of the state elections, Bjoern Hoecke, seized on Friday’s attack, posting on X: “Do you really want to get used to this? Free yourselves and end this insanity of forced multiculturalism”.

