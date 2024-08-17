Giant panda and first-time mom gives birth to historic twins: ‘We are thrilled’

The oldest ever first-time giant panda mom just welcomed twins into the world at Ocean Park in Hong Kong.

Ying Ying, 19, gave birth to a male and female “following over five hours of labor,” according to Ocean Park.

In a social media post, Ocean Park shared that it is “thrilled to welcome the birth of the first-ever giant panda twins in Hong Kong!”

SAN FRANCISCO ZOO TO WELCOME PAIR OF PANDAS FROM CHINA, MAYOR SAYS

The park has tried over the years to successfully breed pandas. Giant panda females only ovulate once per year, making the birth of these twins even more special.

The cubs were born Aug. 15 at Ocean Park, just one day before Ying Ying’s 19th birthday. She is the world’s oldest first-time panda mom.

“This birth is a true rarity, especially considering Ying Ying is the oldest giant panda on record to have successfully given birth for the first time,” the park said in a social media post.

HUNDREDS OF SOUTH KOREANS GATHER TO BID FAREWELL TO BELOVED PANDA BEFORE DEPARTURE TO CHINA

“As a first-time mother, Ying Ying was understandably nervous throughout the process. She spent much of her time lying on the ground and twisting.”

The twins were born over an hour apart, with Ocean Park adding, “the Park’s team and CCRCGP experts provided comfort, allowing Ying Ying to safely deliver the twin cubs at 2:05am and 3:27am respectively.”

The cubs are “very fragile” as newborns, especially the female. The twins are under 24-hour care and supervision by Ocean Park’s animal specialists and veterinary team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unnamed female panda cub “has a lower body temperature, weaker cries, and lower food intake” than her brother.

The post concluded, “We are all looking forward to meeting the giant panda cubs. Please wait a few months patiently to make their debut and officially meet everyone!”