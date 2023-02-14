Good Samaritan in China climbs out window to save child dangling from building

A man in China is being praised for his heroism after video surfaced showing him climbing out of a multi-story building’s window and rescuing a child who was dangling from a glass panel last week.

The daring rescue reportedly happened on a building in Tangshan, a coastal city in Hebei province on Feb. 6.

Bystanders recorded video purportedly showing the child clinging to an open glass window after having apparently climbed out of the building. The child appeared to be about eight floors above the ground.

A man can be seen climbing out of a window below the child and perching on the glass panel without any rope or safety harness.

He then grabs the child’s leg and pulls him into his arms before passing the child to someone inside the building.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured during the incident.

Tangshan is located about 111 miles east of Beijing near the Bohai Sea.