Greenland’s prime minister says island cannot be bought, US has ‘not been respectful’

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Sunday that comments from U.S. officials about the Arctic island have been disrespectful and that the island cannot be purchased, in defiance of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly floated the idea of buying the strategic territory.

Nielsen said Greenland “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone” as he stood by Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a joint press conference at Frederiksen’s Marienborg official residence in Lyngby, Denmark.

The Greenlandic prime minister was meeting with Frederiksen on the second day of a three-day official visit to Denmark. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

“The talks from the United States have not been respectful,” Nielsen said. “The words used have not been respectful. That’s why we need in this situation, we need to stand together.”

Political parties in Greenland recently agreed to form a broad-based new coalition government amid Trump’s targets on the territory.

This, as the island has for years been leaning toward eventual independence from Denmark.

Nielsen’s three-day visit seeks to address future cooperation between the two countries.

“Denmark has the will to invest in the Greenlandic society, and we don’t just have that for historical reasons. We also have that because we are part of (the Danish) commonwealth with each other,” Frederiksen said.

“We of course have a will to also continue investing in the Greenlandic society,” she added.

Nielsen is scheduled to meet Denmark’s King Frederik X on Monday before returning to Greenland with Frederik for a royal visit to the island.

Frederiksen and Nielsen were asked whether a meeting had been planned involving them and Trump.

“We always want to meet with the American president,” Frederiksen said. “Of course we want to. But I think we have been very, very clear in what is the [Danish commonwealth’s] approach to all parts of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

