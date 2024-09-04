Greta Thunberg among 6 arrested at anti-Israel protest in Denmark

Activist Greta Thunberg was among six people arrested at Copenhagen University as they protested the institution’s connections to Israel on Wednesday.

Thunberg appeared alongside members of the Students Against the Occupation group, an anti-Israel activist group. Thunberg has become internationally famous for her climate activism, but she has participated in a number of anti-Israel protests across Europe as Israel has prosecuted the war in Gaza.

“Students Against the Occupation and I are at the University of Copenhagen’s administration building,” Thunberg wrote on Instagram. “Police have been called, violently entered the building with a ram wearing assault rifles. They are evicting everyone as we speak.”

“Students have been arrested and are being taken to the station this very moment,” she later added.

The student group is demanding that Copenhagen University end all of its partnerships and collaborations with Israeli universities and other institutions.

The group highlighted the Erasmus student exchange program that CU participates in, allowing Israeli students to study in Denmark. The group also condemns the Niels Bohr Institute, the university’s physics department named after the world-famous physicist. Bohr was of Jewish ancestry.

Critics of Thunberg argued that her appearance at the protest was hypocritical, claiming on social media that one of the programs the university has partnered with Israeli groups on is focused on solving climate change. Fox News Digital could not find such a program, but the Niels Bohr Institute does list the “Physics of Ice, Climate and Earth” as a major research topic.

“We analyze the ice samples in our laboratories and study water stable isotopes, greenhouse gas, impurity concentrations, and ice properties,” the institute writes on its website, adding that it seeks to “understand both gradual and abrupt climatic changes of the past, present, and future.”

Copenhagen police said Thunberg was one of a group of roughly 20 protesters who demonstrated inside a university administration building. Five people were arrested in addition to Thunberg, according to Danish media.

Police have confirmed that Thunberg has since been released.