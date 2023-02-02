Guantanamo Bay detainee Majid Khan resettled to Belize

Majid Khan, 42, has been released from Guant?namo Bay and transported by the U.S. Navy to Belize.

Majid Khan was sentenced by a U.S. military jury in October 2021 to serve 26 years in prison, starting from the time he first pleaded guilty to war crimes Feb. 28, 2012.

Khan pleaded guilty to delivering $50,000 from Pakistan to an al Qaeda affiliate that used the funds to blow up a Marriott hotel in Indonesia in 2003 and kill an estimated 12 people.

