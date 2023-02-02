FOX World News 

Guantanamo Bay detainee Majid Khan resettled to Belize

Majid Khan, 42, has been released from Guant?namo Bay and transported by the U.S. Navy to Belize.

Majid Khan was sentenced by a U.S. military jury in October 2021 to serve 26 years in prison, starting from the time he first pleaded guilty to war crimes Feb. 28, 2012.

Khan pleaded guilty to delivering $50,000 from Pakistan to an al Qaeda affiliate that used the funds to blow up a Marriott hotel in Indonesia in 2003 and kill an estimated 12 people.

Majid Khan of Pakistan was held at Guantanamo.
(Department of Defense/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  