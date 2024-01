Guinness World Records suspends ‘oldest dog ever’ title for Portuguese canine after vets question age

Guinness World Records has suspended the title of the oldest dog ever, held by a Portuguese dog named Bobi who passed away last year.The decision comes after veterinarians raised questions about Bobi’s reported age of 31.The group received correspondence from veterinarians expressing doubts about Bobi’s age, prompting the review.

Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.

Bobi, a reportedly 31-year-old guard dog, lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal with its owner, Leonel Costa. He was announced as the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever last February. He was said to have been born on May 11, 1992. He died last October.

“While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place,” Guinness World Records told The Associated Press by email on Tuesday.

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG BOBI DIES AT 31

The group said it had received correspondence from some vets questioning the dog’s age and took note of public commentary from vets and other professionals.

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed that has an average life expectancy of some 10 to 14 years.

WORLD’S ‘OLDEST DOG EVER’ RECORD BROKEN BY 30-YEAR-OLD POOCH IN PORTUGAL: ‘HONOR HIM IN EVERY WAY’

Calls to the dog’s owner rang unanswered and he didn’t respond to text messages.