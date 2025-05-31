Hamas agrees to release 10 more hostages

Hamas has agreed to release ten living hostages being held captive by the terror group and return the bodies of 18 others.

The militant group made the announcement in a statement Saturday and said it was being done on the condition that a number of Palestinian prisoners be returned in exchange.

Hamas said the agreement comes after a proposal by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

“As part of this agreement, ten living prisoners of the occupation held by the resistance will be released, in addition to the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners,” Hamas said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.