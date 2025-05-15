Hamas captivity survivors appeal to Netanyahu, Trump after Edan Alexander’s release

Former Hamas hostages are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to move quickly to free the remaining hostages, even if it means halting military operations.

After American Israeli Edan Alexander’s release earlier this week, 65 survivors of Hamas captivity urged Netanyahu, Trump and Witkoff to seize the moment and “not let this historic momentum stop.”

“We believe the Israeli government now faces a genuine opportunity to return to the negotiating table. We urge all those involved in this process: Please do not walk away until a comprehensive deal is signed,” the letter states.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas took 251 hostages, 12 of whom were American citizens. Keith Siegel, Edan Alexander and Sagui Dekel-Chen have all been released alive. Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s body was taken out of Gaza in August 2023. Hamas is still holding the remains of multiple Americans who have been confirmed dead: Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Judith Weinstein Haggai and Gadi Haggai.

Siegel is among the former hostages who signed the letter. He has previously thanked Trump for securing his release, even crediting the president for his being alive. Now, he is joining other former Hamas captives demanding freedom for those who remain in Gaza, “regardless of which citizenship they hold.”

While in the Middle East in the days after Alexander’s release, Trump has worked on making deals for the U.S., many of which could also benefit Israel, though the latest slate of deals seems to be unrelated to the remaining hostages.

The president asked Syria to join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with Israel in exchange for sanctions relief. Additionally, Trump said Damascus would need to deport “Palestinian terrorists,” help the U.S. prevent the resurgence of ISIS and assume charge of ISIS detention centers in northeast Syria.

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the letter. The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment in time for publication.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report.