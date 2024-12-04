Hamas issues instructions to ‘neutralize’ hostages if Israel attempts rescue operation

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Hamas threatened to “neutralize” its hostages if Israel attempted another rescue operation, according to an internal statement seen by Reuters.

Israel rescued four hostages from Gaza’s Nuseirat camp on June 9.

In the statement, Hamas told its operatives to “tighten” the living conditions of the captives in accordance with instructions issued after Israel’s Nuseirat operation.

In the statement dated Nov. 22, Hamas told its operatives not to consider what the repercussions of following the instructions might be and said it held Israel responsible for the fate of the hostages.

The statement, which a senior Hamas source told Reuters was circulated to its factions by the intelligence unit of the group’s military wing, Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, did not say when any Israeli operation was expected to take place.

There was no immediate Israeli response to the statement. On Wednesday, Israeli media cited Defense Minister Israel Katz as saying pressure on Hamas was increasing and this time “we will really be able to advance a hostage deal.”

Israel’s Nuseirat rescue operation on June 9 saw Israeli forces free four hostages, who had been held by Hamas since October 2023, in a raid Palestinian officials said killed more than 200 people, making it one of the bloodiest Israeli assaults of the war.

In the Hamas statement, the group told its operatives to “tighten” the living conditions of the captives and said this should be done in accordance with instructions issued after the Nuseirat operation.

In a section titled “recommendations,” Hamas also instructed its operatives to “activate neutralization orders… as an immediate and swift response to any adventure by the enemy.”

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities across the border on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s military campaign has since killed more than 44,500 Palestinians and injured many others, according to Palestinian figures. The offensive has reduced much of Gaza to rubble.