Hamas releases 4 female hostages as part of Israel ceasefire deal

The terrorist group Hamas released four additional hostages from Gaza on Saturday after a ceasefire deal with Israel took effect nearly a week ago.

Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19 — all of whom are members of the Israeli Defense Forces —were freed on Saturday in the second round of hostage releases after they were abducted in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel.

In exchange, Israel was expected to free 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees, including 120 militants serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks.

The first round of hostage releases on Sunday freed Romi Gonen, Emily Demari, and Doron Steinbrecher.

Video from Palestine Square in Gaza shows the four newly released women hostages being taken from the cars. They are alive and walking, wearing uniforms.

“The Red Cross has communicated that four Israeli hostages were transferred to them and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF and Israeli Securities Authority said in a joint statement.

The IDF and ISA later said: “A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the four returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory. The returning hostages are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their parents.”

During their return to Israeli territory, the hostages underwent initial medical assessments.

“The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel, the IDF wrote on X.

The four female soldiers were believed to have been, at least at one time, held all together.

“After 477 agonizing days in captivity, Daniella, Liri, Naama, and Karina are finally returning home – to their families who worked tirelessly for their release, to friends who prayed for their well-being, and to an entire nation that never lost faith this day would come,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said in a press release.

“Their return today represents a moment of light in the darkness, a moment of hope and triumph of spirit, while serving as a painful reminder of the urgency to bring back the 90 hostages still in Gaza,” the release continued. “We will not stop fighting until all phases of this deal are completed and every last hostage returns home to their loved ones. We extend our deepest gratitude to President Trump, whose instrumental efforts made this deal possible.”

Under the ceasefire deal, a total of 33 hostages are to be set free over the course of six weeks, including those already released, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Hamas agreed to release three female hostages on the first day of the deal, four on the seventh day and the remaining 26 over the next five weeks.

This is the second cease-fire achieved during the war that began more than a year ago.