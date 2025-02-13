Hamas says it will free more Israeli hostages on Saturday as originally planned

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Hamas announced on Thursday it will free three more Israeli hostages as originally planned, according to The Associated Press.

The terror group had previously threatened a delay in the release.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida had said in a statement, “the release of the Zionist prisoners next Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and provides compensation for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively. We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement, as long as the occupation remains committed to them.”

On Monday President Donald Trump indicated that the issue of whether to call off the ceasefire is “Israel’s decision,” but added that as far as he is concerned, if all hostages are not released by Saturday at 12 o’clock, “cancel it and … let hell break out.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also warned that the ceasefire will end if Hamas fails to free hostages by the noon deadline Saturday.

Israel previously launched a war effort after terrorists perpetrated atrocities including murders, rapes, and kidnappings during a heinous attack in 2023.

Netanyahu recently met with Trump.

During a press conference alongside the Israeli leader, Trump floated the idea of resettling Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip.

The president also floated the idea of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip.

Fox News’ Yonat Friling contributed to this report.