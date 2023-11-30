Hamas terrorists open fire at bus stop near Jerusalem, leaving 3 dead, 11 injured

A shooting at a bus station near Jerusalem on Thursday morning left three Israelis dead and 11 others with various injuries.

According to Israeli police, the shooting was carried out by two Hamas terrorists who drove to the Givat Shaul junction on the outskirts of the Holy City in an armed vehicle and opened fire on unsuspecting victims standing there. Police responded to the bus stop at around 7:40 a.m. local time.

The three deceased victims of the shooting attack in Jerusalem were identified as 73-year-old Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, 67-year-old Hana Ifergan, and 24-year-old Livia Dickman.

Israeli police said the two shooters, who were from east Jerusalem, were shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in the area. A civilian was also shot and killed during the exchange.

Israeli media said the shooters were brothers and associated with Hamas.

“The initial investigation indicates that the terrorists arrived to the scene by car in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a handgun,” a Jerusalem District Police spokesperson said. “At a certain point, the terrorists began shooting at civilians before subsequently being killed at the scene. A police search of the terrorists’ car revealed ammunition and weaponry.”

The surviving victims were transported to two area hospitals with various injuries.

Three victims suffering gunshot wounds were taken to the Hadassah Hospital. Four other victims were being treated for non-physical injuries, Israeli officials said.

Several other victims were taken to the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital. Two victims succumbed to their injuries, while four were being treated for their injuries, including three seriously wounded and one in moderate condition.

The area of the attack has been blocked off and searches have been initiated to rule out any additional suspects, if any.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew condemned the shooting on the social media platform X, on Thursday morning.

“Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and I offer my sincere condolences to all those affected,” he wrote.

Separately, the IDF reported a ramming attack at an Israeli checkpoint adjacent to Moshav Beka’ot, in the Jordan Valley area. IDF soldiers at the scene shot and neutralized the assailant.

The IDF said two Israeli soldiers suffered minor injuries and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. An investigation in the area remains ongoing and IDF soldiers are searching the area for additional suspects.

The incidents came as Israel and Hamas were supposed to be observing a temporary cease-fire amid a wider conflict that was triggered when Hamas triggered the war by invading Israel on Oct. 7.

