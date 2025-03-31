Hamas terrorists torture protester to death in Gaza, leave his body on family’s doorstep: report

A Palestinian man protesting Hamas, the terror group that rules the Gaza Strip, was fatally tortured, with his body left on his family’s doorstep as a warning to others who are thinking of publicly opposing the organization.

Uday Al Rabay, 22, was beaten and died after participating in an anti-Hamas protest in the Palestinian territories last week, said a senior officer affiliated with the opposition Fatah party, The New York Post reported.

IRAN’S KHAMENEI WARNS OF ‘STRONG BLOW’ AS TRUMP THREATENS TO DROP BOMBS, PUTIN SILENT ON US IRE

“Uday was martyred by the criminals of Hamas. And what’s his crime? He told the truth, because he refused to be silent on injustice, because he did not kneel to Hamas,” said Mazen Shat, a police officer linked to Fatah, to the Telegraph.

Rabay was targeted allegedly after pictures purportedly of him were shared on the Telegram messaging app. He was allegedly kidnapped after the protest last week.

“Hamas is oppressing people in a brutal way,” Shat said. “Like a puppy [with] a rope around his neck, they dragged [Uday’s body] to the door of his house and told his family that this is the punishment for those who complain about Hamas.”

TRUMP VINDICATED AS EXPLOSIVE REPORT CONFIRMS IRAN SUPERVISES HOUTHI ‘POLITICAL AND MILITARY AFFAIRS’

Protests against Hamas happened in Gaza after Israel resumed its bombing of the territory following the collapse of a two-month ceasefire between Hamas and the Jewish state.

Israel has bombarded Gaza since, prompted backlash against Hamas.

“People have been under Israeli bombing since October 2023, they don’t want the war to continue by all means,” said Sam Habeeb, a London-based Gazan, to the Telegraph.

Protesters have called for Hamas to be removed from power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The people do not want the rule of Hamas. The rule of Hamas is over,” a protester said, according to the Akron Jewish News. “This Hamas rule has destroyed us, killed us and displaced all the people.”