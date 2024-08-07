Hezbollah chief claims Israel in decline as IDF warns border areas on high alert

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in a eulogy-turned-stump speech claimed Israel relies too much on allies to remain relevant even as the Israeli military prepares to swat aside the terrorist group’s potential retaliation.

“Israel, fearing the Iranian response or that of Hezbollah, appeals to the United States and Western countries, which proves that its deterrence has diminished, as well as its capability of defending itself,” Nasrallah said during Tuesday’s eulogy for the recently deceased commander Fuad Shukr.

“The Israeli danger cannot be faced by playing ostrich and running away from the storm, because the enemy fights without red lines,” he said, according to Lebanese outlet L’Orient Le Jour. “What is needed is confrontation and confrontation, not hesitation and submission.”

Shukr’s funeral occurred one week after his death during an Israeli strike that in turn aimed to take out the man responsible for the strike that killed a dozen children in the Golan Heights. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) planes flew over Beirut just before Nasrallah’s speech, which he used to highlight what he considered Israel’s “petty” nature.

Nasrallah also urged “patience” as Hezbollah and Iran plotted their responses to Israel — but also urged other Arab nations to join in the fight against Israel.

“We are in a battle that has an end. We call on the resistance in Gaza and the West Bank to show more patience and firmness,” Nasrallah said. “We call on the support fronts in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen to continue supporting Gaza despite the sacrifices. We call on Arab countries to wake up to the danger threatening the region.”

Israel has highlighted its preparations ahead of any potential response to Shukr’s death or the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, for which Iran holds Israel responsible.

Israel’s security authorities earlier on Tuesday instructed residents in areas located within 10 miles of the border with Lebanon to remain in protected areas due to expected attacks from Hezbollah, according to Israeli news agency TPS-IL.

Following Nasrallah’s speech, the IDF released a video on X titled: “Taking down the threat of Hezbollah, one by one. This is how the IDF eliminates Hezbollah’s deadliest commanders to protect civilians.” The video shows a number of senior Hezbollah terrorists taken out by Israeli forces.

“The IDF is determined, consistent and powerful,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote on social media platform X following Nasrallah’s comments. “Ready for defense and offense.”

In comments made during an on-camera discussion with combat pilots and Israeli Air Force servicemembers, Gallant said that he has coordinated with U.S. CENTCOM Commander Gen. Mike Kurilla and U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. Lloyd Austin, claiming the U.S. remains committed to “support us and work together — the cooperation between Israel and the United States is critical to our readiness.”

“I look back at what you have accomplished in the month of July alone — an impressive and successful attack in the port of Houdeidah, and you eliminated Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, together with Commander of the Khan Younis Brigade Rafa Salama,” Gallant told the troops.

“After they killed 12 of our children in Majdal Shams, you eliminated Muhsan — Hezbollah’s military chief and Nasrallah’s right-hand man,” Gallant said. “You did all of this using accurate intelligence and powerful capabilities.”

“The values that drive us — courage, determination and perseverance,” Gallant added.