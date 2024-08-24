Hezbollah operatives killed in Israeli airstrikes as terror group fires 100 rockets at Jewish state

At least seven Hezbollah operatives were killed Friday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as the terrorist group fired roughly 100 rockets across northern Israel, according to reports by the Times of Israel.

IDF sources confirmed with Fox News Digital that at least two of the terrorists killed in the day’s strikes had been involved with the group’s Rocket and Missile Unit.

Muhammad Mahmoud Negm, who was described as a “significant” operative, was killed by the Israeli Air Force in the area of Aaita El Zot in southern Lebanon.

The IAF also struck another terrorist by the name of Saeed Mahmoud Daeb in the area of Tyre, according to IDF officials.

The other four operatives were reportedly killed in separate strikes across southern Lebanon by the IDF, including a hit on a Hezbollah cell, which was allegedly readying rocket fire from the village of Tayr Harfa.

No Israeli injuries or deaths have been reported in the Jewish state following the day’s events.

Upper Galilee appears to have taken the brunt of the rocket fire where Hezbollah fired some 40 projectiles across the Lebanese border into Israel.

The IDF said that “some” projectiles had been intercepted, though it did not specify how many.

The attack comes as Jerusalem has been preparing for an all-out war with Iran following threats made by Tehran earlier this month.

Officials from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been attempting to establish a cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel in the hopes that it could deter a larger war with Israel, Iran and its proxy forces, including Hezbollah, which is heavily funded by Tehran.

Hamas and Israel have yet to agree to terms that largely revolve around concerns relating to security corridors in Gaza.

But even if terms can be agreed to, Israeli defense officials have told Fox News Digital that they are highly skeptical it will lead to lasting peace in the region.

Israeli security experts continue to assess that Hezbollah remains its chief threat.