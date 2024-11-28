Hiker accidentally uncovers 280-million-year-old footprints in Italy

A normal hiking trip turned into a day of archaeological discovery for a couple who found prehistoric footprints dating back millions of years.

Claudia Steffensen was hiking with her husband through the Italian Alps last summer when she noticed what she described as “strange designs” on a rock.

“It was a very hot day last summer and we wanted to escape the heat, so we went to the mountains,” Steffensen told the Guardian. “On our way back down, we had to walk very carefully along the path. My husband was in front of me, looking straight ahead, while I was looking towards my feet. I put my foot on a rock, which struck me as odd as it seemed more like a slab of cement. I then noticed these strange circular designs with wavy lines. I took a closer look and realized they were footprints.”

12-YEAR-OLD BOY STUMBLES UPON STUNNING ANCIENT FIND WHILE WALKING DOG IN ENGLAND: ‘RELATIVELY RARE’

Once she identified the markings as footprints, the finding was passed along and further studied by a number of experts.

The first step Steffensen took after discovering the footprints was sending along a photo to a photographer friend with a specialization in the natural world.

The photographer then reached out to a paleontologist at the Museum of Natural History in Milan named Cristiano Dal Sasso, according to the Guardian, who consulted other experts in the field.

The footprints found by Steffensen, which presented themselves to her as a result of melting snow and ice, were identified by experts as belonging to a prehistoric reptile.

ANCIENT PLANT LIFE UNEARTHED IN 53-MILLION-YEAR-OLD FOREST IN TASMANIA

Experts have made many visits to the area since the original footprints were discovered. Further exploration has led to the discovery of hundreds more fossilized footprints belonging to prehistoric reptiles, amphibians and insects. Fossils of plants, seeds and imprints of raindrops have also been discovered in the area, according to the Guardian.

The fossilized footprints date back to the Permian period, according to Smithsonian Magazine. The time period took place between 251 and 299 million years ago, a time before dinosaurs.

The time period ended in “the worst extinction event in the planet’s history,” according to National Geographic, with 90% of marine species and 70% of land animals being wiped out.

“Dinosaurs did not yet exist, but the authors of the largest footprints must still have been of a considerable size – up to 2-3 meters long,” Dal Sasso said in a statement, per the Guardian.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steffensen expressed gratitude at being part of the discovery of what is now referred to as “Rock Zero.”

“I’m feeling very proud, especially to have made a small contribution to science,” Steffensen told the Guardian.

Research continues on the site, with certain relics being brought to the Natural History Museum in Milan for display.