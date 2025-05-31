Huckabee slams French-backed Palestinian statehood push at UN, says US-Israel are ‘inseparably’ linked

EXCLUSIVE – The United States will not participate in a conference next month in New York City hosted by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at promoting the recognition of a Palestinian state, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview in Jerusalem earlier this week.

“It’s incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against.

“Oct. 7 changed a lot of things. If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them–carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state they are welcome to do that, but they are not welcome to impose that kind of pressure on a sovereign nation. And I find it revolting that they think they have the right to do such a thing.

“I hope they will reconsider but the U.S. will not participate. It simply will not be a part of such a ruse,” he added.

Huckabee, commenting on recently reported tensions between the two close allies, noted there may be disagreements between the Trump administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, but there should be no fear of a rupture in bilateral ties.

“I don’t think pro-Israel Americans need to be concerned that there’s some rift between the United States and Israel. Are there sometimes differences of opinion on the next steps in the war in Gaza, getting the hostages home, or maybe to avoid an all-out war with Iran? Of course, that’s natural,” he said.

“But as far as the relationship between Israel and the U.S., that is not in any way at risk, nor is it in any way splintered or fractured. It’s solid, it has to be. We don’t have a choice. It’s critically important that the United States maintains its partnership—and I use that word very deliberately—it’s not a friendship, it’s not an alliance, it’s a partnership, which means we are yoked together in our intelligence sharing, military — so many ways in which our nations are linked inseparably.”

On talks between Washington and Tehran, the ambassador described the Islamic Republic as “one of the if not the greatest, threats to world peace,” warning that it poses a serious and immediate existential threat not only to Israel, but also to several Gulf nations and ultimately to the United States.

“The Iranians have said Israel is the ‘Little Satan,’ but America is the ‘Great Satan.’ They’ve always treated Israel as the appetizer and the United States as the entrée,” he said. “It’s just important when people tell you over and over for 46 years they plan to kill you, you might want to start taking them seriously.”

Nevertheless, Huckabee expressed hope that ongoing nuclear negotiations between the two nations would be successful and avoid any kind of military conflict.

“But when diplomacy fails, the soldiers show up,” he said.

“I find it hard to believe the Iranians, after all these years of pushing towards a nuclear device that is weaponized, would suddenly come to their senses and say we’ve changed. We don’t want that anymore, but let’s hope they do. But if they don’t, the president has been incredibly clear that Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon.”

On Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, he emphasized that the suffering could end immediately—if Hamas chooses to act.

“All of us are hoping and praying that Hamas will finally give up all the hostages and release them, and then they will depart Gaza for good. If they do these two things, this is over,” he said. “It could have been over on Oct. 8, 2023; it should have been. What they did was unthinkable, horrific, heinous, uncivilized, savage behavior.”

He noted that President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that Hamas has no future in Gaza. “They can’t rule it, they can’t stay,” said Huckabee.

“Israel has been clear that they are willing to put them on airplanes and fly them out in exile, they have a way out, but they don’t have a way in. They have to go, and all hostages living and dead have to be returned,” he added.

Huckabee expressed hope that this would happen immediately.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Thursday, he said of the hostages, “This pin that I wear on my lapel—one of the happiest days of my life will be when I can take this pin off and permanently put it away, never to wear it again, because that means all of the hostages have come home,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the prospect of expanding the Abraham Accords, forged during Trump’s first term, which normalized relations between Israel and four Arab states: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

While not naming new countries considering joining, Huckabee said, “There are a number of nations that now realize that having enmity with Israel is meaningless,” he said. “It is a delicate path for some countries; they can’t go faster than their people are willing to go and accept … but there is a great atmosphere and possibility that we will see some dramatic changes and big additions to the Abraham Accords.”

