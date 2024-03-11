Human rights group demands response from Mexican gov after lawmaker charged with ‘political violence’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

FIRST ON FOX – An international human rights commission is demanding a response from the Mexican government after a congressman and former presidential candidate was convicted of “political violence” for his post about gender made on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADFI), Gabriel Quadri was convicted following a series of posts “expressing concern that seats in Mexico’s Congress reserved for women were taken by men who identify as women, in addition to posts regarding biological reality, including in the area of women’s sports.”

Currently preparing to run for re-election, Quadri expects his political rights to be guaranteed and for his registration as a candidate not to be affected by his conviction.

Following a failed appeal to the Electoral Superior Chamber, all avenues for justice in Mexico were exhausted, requiring an appeal to the Inter-American Commission, which led ADFI to file the petition in December 2022.

The commission has now notified the government of Mexico, which has up to four months to respond to the complaint regarding Quadri’s censorship as a human rights violation under the American Convention on Human Rights.

“I am committed to safeguarding every Mexican’s fundamental right to speak freely. My career has been dedicated to a prosperous and free Mexico for all, which demands that our country abide by its human rights obligations. I look forward to the day when all in Mexico can share their beliefs and opinions without fear of censorship or reprimand”. Quadri said in a statement.

The Inter-American Commission is one of the two international bodies that make up the regional human rights adjudication system. ADFI says that lengthy time frames take a heavy toll on the service of justice, as the Quadri case shows, with more than a year having passed from the original filing date.

“What has happened to Congressman Quadri is a serious violation of his free speech rights, and will further violate his civil and political rights should he be barred from running for office on the basis of a sham conviction for ‘violence.’ Quadri peacefully expressed his convictions on Twitter/X– standing up for the rights of women,” said Julio Pohl, ADFI’s lead lawyer for the case.

“We are pleased that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has demanded a response from the Mexican government. This is a pivotal moment for fundamental freedoms – if elected officials are not free to debate the issues of our time, what hope is there for everyone else? The Commission should work to reach a just resolution for the congressman, paving the way for greater free speech accountability in Mexico,” Pohl added.

Quadri represents the opposition National Action Party in Mexico’s Congress. He has been politically active since 2012.

As of 2019, Mexico has in place a law requiring 50/50 representation of men and women in all branches of government. In the 2021 elections, two congressional seats reserved for women were given to males who identify as women.

Quadri tweeted that it is an injustice for males to take advantage of the law to gain access to political positions reserved for women. In March 2022, a member of Congress, Salma Luevano, who identifies as a transgender woman, filed a complaint accusing Quadri of “gender based political violence” for 11 of his tweets.

On April 21, the Superior Chamber of the Federal Electoral Tribunal unanimously found Quadri guilty of “gender based political violence.”

The measures for punishment for the supposed crime included deleting the tweets, issuing a public apology drafted by the court and posting a summary of the decision on Twitter for 15 days at two set times per day, completing two courses on gender-based violence and transgender violence, and registering as a gender-based political violator for two years and nine months.

Former Mexican Congressman Rodrigo Iván Cortés was also charged and convicted for “gender based political violence” for social media posts. His case is pending before the commission.

A representative for the government of Mexico did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.