Hundreds of London police officers expected to be fired for domestic, sexual abuse offenses: report

Hundreds of police officers in London are expected to be fired following investigations into sexual and domestic abuse offenses, the head of the Metropolitan Police reportedly said Tuesday – a day after one officer admitted to the rape and sexual assaults of a dozen women over a 17-year period.

David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to 49 offenses, including 24 counts of rape and charges that included assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment. Authorities say he used his position to coerce and control his victims.

“I’ve got tens of thousands of fantastic men and women, but I’ve got hundreds who shouldn’t be here. I’m going to sort it out,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley told the BBC on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

“We’re systematically reviewing every member of police staff and police officer who we have any historic flags against, for being involved in incidents involving domestic abuse or sexual violence,” he added.

London’s Metropolitan Police says it employs more than 43,000 police officers and staff. Over 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims relating to about 800 officers are being investigated, Reuters reported, citing Rowley.

In Carrick’s case, police say he met some of the women through online dating sites or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said the dozen victims felt unable to come forward sooner because Carrick convinced them they would not be believed.

“We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behavior and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organization,” Gray said.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.