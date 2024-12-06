Husband leaps onto polar bear that lunged at wife in surprise attack: police

A Canadian man leaped to the defense of his wife after a polar bear lunged toward her in a dramatic ambush by the animal in rural Ontario.

According to the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, the unidentified couple left their house at around 5 a.m. Tuesday to find their dogs.

They were met in their driveway by a feisty polar bear, who lunged at the woman.

Police said the fast-moving man jumped onto the mammal to prevent the attack.

“The woman slipped to the ground as her husband leap[ed] onto the animal to prevent its attack,” police said in a statement. “The bear then attacked the male, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and legs.”

A neighbor arrived with a gun and shot the bear several times. After being shot, it retreated into nearby woods where it died.

The man was transported to a community nursing station, where he was treated for his injuries, police said.

Police said they “continued to patrol the area to ensure no other bears were roaming the community.”