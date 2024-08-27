Iceland ice cave collapse kills 1 tourist, seriously injures another

A tourist is dead after an ice cave partially collapsed in southern Iceland, as a group was visiting the Breidamerkurjokull glacier on Sunday.

The group of about 25 foreign tourists from several nationalities were exploring ice caves with a guide shortly before 3 p.m., when four people were struck by falling ice, local police said in a statement on social media.

One tourist died from their injuries, while a second suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in the capital, officials said.

Authorities called off a search by about 200 rescuers for two people believed to be missing, after police determined Monday that no one is unaccounted for.

Rescuers previously worked to cut through the ice by hand using chain saws as the rugged glacier terrain proved difficult for transporting additional equipment and personnel, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported.

“A moment ago, the police field manager located at the scene announced that all the ice that was thought to have fallen on the people had been moved,‘’ police said. “It has come to light that no one (was) hidden under the ice.’’

Chief Superintendent Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson of the local police told Icelandic TV that there was no evidence to suggest that the guided cave tour should not have happened, according to the BBC.

“These are experienced and powerful mountain guides who run these trips,” Rúnarsson said. “It’s always possible to be unlucky I trust these people to assess the situation – when it’s safe or not safe to go, and good work has been done there over time. This is a living land, so anything can happen.”

The collapse was likely not related to a volcanic eruption in southeast Iceland on Friday, which was around 185 miles away from the glacier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.