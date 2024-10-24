IDF claims 6 Al Jazeera journalists are members of terror groups, network responds to ‘fabricated accusations’

JERUSALEM — Israel Defense Forces (IDF) allege that six reporters for the Al Jazeera news organization are members of two terrorist organizations, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The IDF said it uncovered the documents in Gaza.

On Thursday, the IDF released a dossier outlining the names, military ranks and identification numbers of the alleged terrorists. The Al Jazeera reporter Anas Jamal Mahmoud Al-Sharif, according to the IDF, is part of Hamas’ Northern Brigade and has served as “true team commander” and “a soldier of the third rank.”

The IDF’s information contains financial information about the alleged terrorist and claimed Al-Sharif was a “fighter and cell leader in a rocket company,” and “a fighter” in Hamas’ special forces Nukhba company.

A statement released by Al Jazeera Media Network on Wednesday called the allegations “unfounded,” saying it “views these fabricated accusations as a blatant attempt to silence the few remaining journalists in the region, thereby obscuring the harsh realities of the war from audiences worldwide.”

Pictures of the alleged Hamas terrorists wearing protective vests labeled press for reporting in conflict zones were on display in the IDF dossier. Al Jazeera is headquartered in Qatar.

Following the Hamas massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, where some 1,200 Israelis and other foreign nationals were murdered, as well as the taking of 241 hostages by Hamas terrorists, Israel invaded Gaza to bring back the hostages and wipe out Hamas.

The Jerusalem bureau chief of the now-closed Al Jazeera office, Walid Omary, flatly denied the IDF allegations about the Al Jazeera reporters to Fox News Digital.

“These are baseless allegations from the Israeli forces. While Al Jazeera confirms that the below-mentioned journalists are employed by the network, we categorically reject these allegations and the portrayal of our journalists as terrorists. They are simply performing their professional duties, documenting, and reporting on the horrendous realities of the war and its impact on the 2 million civilians. The current accusations follow Al Jazeera’s exposé of potential war crimes committed by the Israeli forces during war on Gaza.”

Omary added, “Over the last two years, they have targeted and killed several Al Jazeera journalists in both the West Bank and Gaza. This includes Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist in 2022, as well as Samer Abu Daqqa, Hamza Al Dahdouh, and Ismail Al Ghoul over the past year, some of whom were accused based on unfounded allegations or fabricated evidence. Al Jazeera has brought these cases before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague seeking justice for its employees.

“Furthermore, the Israeli forces have targeted and killed over 100 journalists and media workers over the past year as documented by internationally renowned press freedom organizations. The Israeli forces continue to demonstrate open hostility toward Al Jazeera because of the network’s commitment to broadcasting the unfolding realities in Gaza and elsewhere.”

The other reporters listed in the IDF dossier include Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar, who was alleged to be a Hamas operative in the Khan Yunis Brigade since 2021. He held the positions of “Team Commander”, “Platoon commander in the training unit” and “Exercise Commander,” said the IDF. He enlisted in Hamas in 2005, noted the IDF.

Other Hamas members, according to the IDF, are Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, part of the Beit Hanoun Battalion and a “sniper operative in an anti-tank company,” and Talal Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Aruki, who is alleged to have enlisted in Hamas in 2008, according to the IDF.

Aruki released a statement on Instagram refuting the IDF allegations, saying he was studying at university when the IDF accused him of joining Hamas. He stated, “An incitement campaign against me and a group of Al Jazeera journalists by the Israeli army. This news is nothing but incitement allegations by the Israeli army.”

The IDF also alleged that two other journalists are part of Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Alaa Abdul Aziz Muhammad Salama, who they claim is a “deputy commander of combat propaganda,” and Ashraf Sami Ashour Saraj, an infantry soldier.

The United States government has classified both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as foreign terrorist organizations.

The Committee to Protect Journalists released a statement on X stating, “The Committee to Protect Journalists is aware of accusations made by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against several journalists in Gaza accusing them of being members of militant groups. Israel has repeatedly made similar unproven claims without producing credible evidence.”