IDF discovers Hamas underground weapons manufacturing facility in central Gaza

The IDF has released video showing Israeli troops uncovering a Hamas underground weapons-manufacturing facility in central Gaza located beneath the local civilian population.

The terrorist-operated facility contained workshops and hundreds of supplies for producing rockets, shells and grenades before it was destroyed by engineering troops, the IDF says. It was situated near the area of Zeitoun.

The IDF says the facility also had diving equipment intended for Hamas to infiltrate Israeli territory by sea.

Video released by the IDF shows troops navigating a long tunnel that leads to the facility. The IDF says the tunnel route contained several long-term living areas equipped with an oven, stove, food supplies, beds and offices used by the terrorists during the war.

The mission was carried out by the troops of the 252nd Division, soldiers from the 5th Brigade.

“Engineering troops, under the command of the Southern Command, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit and the Ministry of Defense’s Engineering and Construction Directorate, located and dismantled the tunnel route, damaged weapons production capabilities, and thwarted another attempt by the Hamas terrorist organization to rearm,” the IDF said in a statement.

The footage was released on the same day that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed a “tooth-breaking” response to the actions of both Israel and the U.S.

A top adviser to Khamenei, Kamal Kharrazi, issued the warning about Iran’s nuclear capacity on Friday, saying that the country may be prepared to alter its policies on using nuclear weapons if the nation faces an existential threat.

“If an existential threat arises, Iran will modify its nuclear doctrine, we have the capability to build weapons and have no issue in this regard,” Kharrazi told Lebanese media.

Israel also on Saturday claimed that its forces killed two Hezbollah commanders who were responsible for more than 400 strikes against them in October.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it “eliminated the terrorists Mousa Izz al-Din, the commander of Hezbollah’s forces in the coastal sector, and Hassan Majid Daib, Hezbollah’s artillery commander in the coastal sector” on Friday in the Tyre region of Lebanon.

IDF says Daib was responsible for “the projectile fire toward the Haifa Bay on Thursday.”

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom, Scott McDonald and Yonat Friling contributed to this report.