IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon after they were seen preparing to fire toward Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces said Sunday morning it launched heavy airstrikes on Hezbollah positions across Lebanon after detecting the terror group was preparing for an “imminent” attack on Israel.

“The IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement. “Israeli Air Force fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Civilians in southern Lebanon were urged to evacuate their homes and out of dangerous areas.

“From right next to the homes of Lebanese civilians in the South of Lebanon, we can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians,” the IDF said. ‌‏”We warn the civilians located in the areas where Hezbollah is operating, to move out of harm’s way immediately for their own safety.”

Public shelters were opened across Israel as new restrictions were placed in northern areas of the country.

Nearly 80,000 Israelis were forced to evacuate their homes near the Lebanon border when Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones in October.

Israeli media, citing the IDF, reported that the terror group fired at least 210 rockets and around 20 drones into northern Israel on Sunday morning. Hezbollah leaders have said the attacks will continue to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. The attacks have killed 26 civilians and 19 soldiers in Israel.

The terror group has launched more than 6,700 rockets and drones since Oct. 8.