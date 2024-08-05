IDF uncovers massive smuggling tunnel for vehicles on Gaza-Egypt border

Israel Defense Forces discovered a large tunnel that is big enough to allow vehicles to pass through on the border between Gaza and Egypt, officials said Sunday.

The 10-foot-tall tunnel was found last week on the so-called Philadelphi Route as IDF troops were in the area to search for tunnel routes that Hamas terrorists were believed to be using to smuggle arms.

The IDF said their troops have eliminated dozens of such tunnels in the area and will continue to uncover and destroy others that they may find.

Tensions in the Middle East have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday that the Jewish State is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies and was ready for any scenario.

The U.S. has urged Israel to seize the chance for a ceasefire in the hopes of preventing a wider regional conflict.

The Pentagon said late Friday that the U.S. military will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region.

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon encouraged citizens who wish to leave to “book any ticket available,” noting that several airlines have suspended or canceled flights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.