In vitro fertilization mix-up leaves mother with wrong baby, clinic blames ‘human error’

A fertility clinic in Australia has confirmed a critical error in which one woman gave birth to another couple’s child after an embryo transfer went wrong.

The incident occurred at Monash IVF’s Brisbane clinic and is being described as the result of “human error,” despite what the company says are strict protocols in place.

Monash IVF revealed that the mistake was identified in February, after the birth parents requested their remaining embryos be transferred to another clinic. During that process, an extra embryo was found in storage, sparking an internal investigation.

It was then confirmed that an embryo belonging to a different couple had been incorrectly thawed and transferred, ultimately resulting in the birth of a child.

“Monash IVF can confirm that an incident has occurred at our Brisbane clinic, where the embryo of one patient was incorrectly transferred to another patient, resulting in the birth of a child,” Monash IVF said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Our focus is on supporting our patients through this extremely distressing time. We are devastated about what has happened and apologize to everyone involved.

“We are truly sorry.”

The clinic stressed that it is prioritizing the privacy of the families involved, including the child, and confirmed that the information being shared publicly has been de-identified with their knowledge.

According to the clinic, the situation was escalated to senior leadership within hours, prompting an immediate investigation.

“The investigation confirmed that an embryo from a different patient had previously been incorrectly thawed and transferred to the birth parents, which resulted in the birth of a child,” according to the statement. “The investigation also found that despite strict laboratory safety protocols being in place, including multi-step identification processes being conducted, a human error was made.”

Monash IVF said its Crisis Management Team was activated as soon as the issue was identified. Within a week, the Medical Director of the Brisbane clinic began meeting with the affected patients to offer apologies and support.

The company said it conducts regular compliance audits and is now undertaking full process reviews while reinforcing safeguards across all of its clinics.

“On behalf of Monash IVF, I want to say how truly sorry I am for what has happened. All of us at Monash IVF are devastated and we apologize to everyone involved. We will continue to support the patients through this extremely distressing time,” Monash IVF Group CEO Michael Knaap said. “Since becoming aware of this incident, we have undertaken additional audits and we’re confident that this is an isolated incident.

“We are reinforcing all our safeguards across our clinics – we also commissioned an independent investigation and are committed to implementing its recommendations in full.”

Monash IVF has not released further information about how the child was returned to the biological parents or the current legal status of the case.

The case echoes a similar incident in the U.S. involving a Georgia woman.

In 2023, Krystena Murray underwent IVF treatment at Coastal Fertility Specialists and gave birth to a baby who was not biologically hers. A DNA test confirmed the error, and after a custody battle, Murray was compelled to give the child, a boy, to his biological parents.

Murray has since filed a lawsuit against the clinic, citing emotional distress and negligence.

It is unclear if the families involved will be compensated for the Monash IVF Group’s error.