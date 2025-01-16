Indonesian woman rescued by fire department after nose ring gets stuck in chair: ‘Wasn’t the strangest call’

An Indonesian woman can breathe clearly again after firefighters rescued her from the captivity of an office chair.

The young woman was at work in Bandung City, Indonesia, when she managed to get her nose piercing stuck in the mesh back of an office chair, according to video obtained by ViralPress.

Her coworkers attempted to help remove the septum ring from the chair by yanking it, but were unsuccessful and ultimately called the fire department.

MISSING GRANDMA BELIEVED TO HAVE FALLEN IN SINKHOLE WHILE SEARCHING FOR LOST PET

“The incident wasn’t the strangest call we’ve ever had,” firefighter Mochamad Alam Priabadi said.

Firefighters also attempted to free the woman at the office, but ended up wheeling her to the fire station where they had more tools to complete the job.

BALD EAGLE FOUND ‘FROZEN AND UNABLE TO FLY’ RESCUED BY POLICE: ‘READY TO FLY THE COOP’

In an attempt to lighten the mood, the firefighters joked with the woman about cutting off her nose or needing to use a chainsaw to release her from the chair’s grip.

After goofing off with heavy-duty tools, a pair of pliers accomplished the mission in about five minutes – and the woman was not injured during the removal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’ve had cases involving freeing a finger stuck in a window latch, removing a stubborn ring from a private area and helping a child whose finger was stuck in a table,” Priabadi said. “It’s all part of the job, but the nose piercing incident was definitely one of the most entertaining.”