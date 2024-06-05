Iran-backed Houthis launch more missiles into Red Sea after Greece said attacks have declined

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea in the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command confirmed Tuesday, hours after Greece said attacks declined over the past week.

Central Command said ASBM’s were launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen, though there were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships.

“This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” Central Command said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, Greek Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides credited closer international cooperation between naval missions in the Red Sea with having reduced the number of attacks by the Houthis.

“For us, it is a satisfaction that during the past week we see a notable reduction in the number and intensity of attacks,” Stylianides told Reuters. “It is another proof that the international community with decisiveness can stop this.”

Houthis have been attacking shipping vessels in the Red Sea since late October. The militant group has said the attacks are in retaliation for Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza strip.

Since November, the Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on ships, killed three sailors, seized one vessel, and sunk another, per the U.S. Maritime Administration.

The attacks prompted the Pentagon to launch an international mission dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian in late December to counter the Houthi attacks.

Over the weekend, joint British-U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi’s in Yemen killed at least 16 people and wounded dozens more.

Fox News’ Liz Friden and The Associated Press contributed to this report.