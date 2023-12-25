Iran claims to be developing ‘smart’ cruise missiles for navy arsenal

Iran has equipped its navy with a domestically produced cruise missile that has a range of hundreds of miles, Iranian state media said Sunday.

The Talaeieh cruise missile is “fully smart,” with a range of more than 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) and the capability to change targets after launching, Iran’s navy chief, Adm. Shahram Irani, said, according to state TV.

Another cruise missile, the Nasi, has a 62-mile (100-kilometer) range and can be installed on warships, Irani said.

Both cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, about 850 miles (1,400 kilometers) southeast of the capital, Tehran.

The announcement comes after the Pentagon said an Iranian drone appeared to strike a Liberian-flagged chemical product tanker on Sunday about 120 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of the Indian port of Veraval in the Indian Ocean.

Iran occasionally announces the test firing, production and commissioning of new military equipment that cannot be independently verified.

The country says it has a stock of various kinds of missiles with ranges up to 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometers), capable of reaching Israel as well as U.S. bases in the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.