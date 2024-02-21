Iran delivers hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia as Ukrainian defense falters

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Iran has reportedly delivered hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia since January, bolstering their forces as defenders in Ukraine falter.

Most of the 400 missiles Iran has delivered are from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic armaments. Fateh-110s are easily transportable by road and can strike targets up to 435 miles away.

Russian and Iranian officials came to an agreement on the missile deal in December, and shipments began in early January, according to six sources who spoke with Reuters.

Russia has so far received at least four of the shipments, and more are expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.

RUSSIA WARNS UK THAT TROOP DEPLOYMENT IN UKRAINE WOULD BE ‘DECLARATION OF WAR’

“There will be more shipments,” one Iranian official told Reuters. “There is no reason to hide it. We are allowed to export weapons to any country that we wish to.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is seeing newfound success as resources dwindle for some Ukrainian defenders.

ZELENSKYY EXTENDS TRUMP AN OFFER TO VISIT UKRAINE’S FRONT LINES: ‘IF MR TRUMP WILL COME, I AM READY’

Russia announced this weekend that it had captured the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka after Ukrainian forces, low on ammo and personnel, retreated. It was the first significant gain by Russia in months.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is facing growing pressure from both sides of the aisle to deliver some kind of plan for Ukraine as the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches on Feb. 24.

ZELENSKYY TO FACE ‘RECKONING’ WHEN WAR WITH RUSSIA ENDS, EXPERT SAYS

A growing contingent of populist Republican lawmakers have voiced opposition to U.S. involvement in the conflict. Some have gone as far as threatening Johnson’s leadership role if he held a vote on Ukraine aid.

Nevertheless, mainstream Republicans and Democrats still argue that it is in the country’s best interest to help Kyiv remain independent from Putin and that helping defeat the authoritarian leader is critical to avoiding a wider war.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ukrainians are literally running out of ammo and fleeing cities while Putin kills off his main rival in the gulag. Now is not a good time to give the Russians a hand,” a Senate GOP aide told Fox News Digital, referencing the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind and Reuters contributed to this report.