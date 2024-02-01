Iran manufactured the drone that killed 3 US soldiers in Jordan, US official says

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Digital the drone that killed three American soldiers and injured more than 40 others at Tower 22 in Northeast Jordan on Sunday was manufactured by Iran.

While the attack was launched by an Iran-backed militia in Iraq, President Biden’s administration had previously said that it ultimately holds Iran responsible for the incident. Reuters first reported that the U.S. found Iran made the drone itself, citing multiple officials.

