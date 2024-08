Iran will attack Israel if Gaza ceasefire talks collapse: report

A senior Iranian security official is warning that Iran will attack Israel if its talks with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza fall apart, a report says.

The official, speaking to Reuters, said Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah, would also launch a direct attack on the Jewish State if it believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is dragging out negotiations with the Palestinian terrorist group.

Only Israel and Hamas reaching a ceasefire deal would hold Iran back from a direct strike against Israel in the wake of the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, three senior Iranian officials told Reuters, but the news agency notes that the sources did not say how long Iran would let the talks progress before deciding to take any action.

Hamas said Sunday it would not participate in new negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza this week unless mediators presented a plan based on previous talks. Talks are expected to resume on Thursday.

ISRAEL ACCUSES IRAN OF SMUGGLING WEAPONS INTO JORDAN AS REGION BRACES FOR POSSIBLE RETALIATORY STRIKE

The developments come a day after White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters that “we do share the assessment made by our Israeli counterparts that something could happen, as soon as this week by Iran and its proxies.”

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel then said on Tuesday that “I don’t want to speculate on what actions the Iranian regime might take, but I will say, as the Secretary [of State] has said repeatedly, no one benefits from any kind of retaliation. And what we’ve been engaged on, is intensive diplomacy with allies and partners, who, are helping us communicate that message to the region, including directly to Iran.”

“Everyone in the region should understand that further attacks only perpetuate conflict, instability and insecurity for everyone. And so what we’re focused on, is intensively on, de-escalation through diplomacy,” Patel added.

Iran’s president has also told Britain’s prime minister that Tehran considers retaliation against Israel over the killing of Haniyeh a right, and a way to discourage future aggression.

A Tuesday report by the official IRNA news agency said President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a late Monday phone conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said that a punitive response to an aggressor is “a right of nations and a solution for stopping crimes and aggression.”

IRAN COULD ATTACK ISRAEL SOON, SOURCES SAY, AS WESTERN POWERS ISSUE WARNING

The report said the two leaders discussed ways for restoring peace and stability in the region and the world as well as improving bilateral relations, without elaborating.

Starmer said in his own statement that he was deeply concerned by the situation in the region and called on all parties to de-escalate. During the 30-minute call with Pezeshkian, Starmer asked Iran not to attack Israel, adding that war was not in anyone’s interests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said “a projectile that was identified crossing from the Gaza Strip fell in the maritime space in central Israel.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz, Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.