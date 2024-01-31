Iraqi terror group charged with fatal attack on US troops claims it will stop military activity

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Iraq-based terrorist group believed to be responsible for the fatal attack on U.S. troops in Jordan announced that it is suspending military activity in the region.

The group, Kata’ib Hezbollah, says it is halting operations under pressure from its backers in Iran and the Iraqi government, according to the New York Times. President Biden has nevertheless vowed to respond to the Sunday attack, which left three U.S. soldiers dead and roughly 30 more injured.

Kata’ib Hezbollah, which translates to “Brigades of the Party of God,” is responsible for a large majority of the more than 160 attacks against U.S. forces operating in Iraq and Syria since mid-October.

“We announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces — in order to prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government,” the group’s leader, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, said in a statement late Tuesday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had called for a halt to attacks on the U.S. in late 2023, but he went ignored. Following the death of American troops, however, he interceded to the Iranian government directly, according to the Times.

“Kata’ib Hezbollah’s decision came as a result of the action taken by the prime minister internally and externally, to prevent escalation, and to ensure the smooth completion of negotiations on completing the process of the international coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq,” an Iraqi government spokesman said in a statement.

“We hope that all parties will listen to the government’s call in order to reduce tension and ensure that there are no hot spots of tension in the region, and in Iraq in particular,” the spokesman added.

Biden says he has decided on what action he will take to respond to the strike in Jordan, but the White House has not offered details about the nature or timeline of the response.

Meanwhile, Iran has said it will respond in kind to any attack from the U.S.