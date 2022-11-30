ISIS leader killed in battle, terrorist group says

Leader of the Islamic State, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was recently killed in battle, the terrorist group said an audio recording released Wednesday.

Details on the ISIS leader’s death including how, when or where were not reportedly released by the group, and the White House has yet to independently confirm al-Qurayshi’s death.

ISIS LEADER KILLED IN US SPECIAL OPERATIONS RAID IN SYRIA, BIDEN SAYS

“We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader,” National Security Council coordinator John Kirby told reporters Wednesday. “I don’t have any additional operational details to provide at this time. We’re still working our way through that.”

But when pressed on whether the U.S. has been able to confirm what would be the second ISIS leader death in a year he said, “We welcome the announcement that another leader from ISIS is no longer walking the face of the earth.”

Check back on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.