ISIS leaders killed in Western Iraq in joint raid with Iraqi Security Forces: CENTCOM

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday a raid which resulted in the death of 14 ISIS terror operatives in Western Iraq.

Of the 14 operatives, four were ISIS leaders: Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, Abu Hammam, Abu-‘Ali al-Tunisi, and Shakir Abud Ahmad al-Issawi.

The raid occurred on August 29 and was conducted in partnership with Iraqi Security Forces.

According to CENTCOM, the responsibilities of the four ISIS leaders who were killed involved military and technical operations in Iraq.

“This operation targeted ISIS leaders and served to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond,” read CENTCOM’s statement.

ISIS, or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, “is a Salafi-jihadist group that has conducted and inspired terrorist attacks worldwide, resulting in thousands killed or injured” according to the Department of National Intelligence.

ISIS’ current leader is Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who took the role in February 2022.

“CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS, who continues to threaten the United States, our allies and partners, and regional stability,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command.

CENTCOM did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.